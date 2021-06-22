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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1140 - Nicholas Lewis - Report on 2nd conviction
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30 views • June 22, 2021
Nicholas was walking home from a convenience store, when Benson and Lara-Macias approached him. Benson then shot him 3 times, including once in the heart, before leaving him lying on his back, w/o taking anything. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead later that night. He leaves behind an 8-year-old son. Benson later went on social media and posed with the gun and mask used in the crime.
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