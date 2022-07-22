MORE ITALIAN WAR THUNDER ON OUR WAY TO THE CASEMATES

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Battle Rating 4.0 has very few Italian tanks..the other 4.0 is a Stug.3 - not very Italian, So we do a quick vid about the strange truck you see here and get ready to run some BIG self propelled guns in the lineup for our next Italian vid. You do get to see a post war M24 NATO tank used in Italy at the end of the vid.`