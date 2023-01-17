Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
When in Rome (An intro to the book of Romans and chapter 1) | Don't do as the Romans do
10 views
channel image
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published Yesterday |

Instead of approaching Romans like a sermon, we're going to just take a historical-cultural look at what society was like in the place where this young Roman church of believers lived. We can easily misunderstand what Paul meant as he wrote this book when we try to look at it through any other lens than that of its original audience.

Keywords
biblejesuspaulnew testamenthistorycultureepistleromansjonathandumb christian podcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket