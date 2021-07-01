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18 children killed in school fire in China; Survivor recounts horrors of Chinese torture
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90 views • July 01, 2021
18 kids, killed in a school fire. Locked dorm room doors blocked their chance to escape. Now, their families are being silenced — and made to sign compensation agreements. Armed police, caged pigeons, K-9 dogs… that’s the scene ahead of the Chinese Communist Party’s anniversary party. The regime is turning 100 in just a few days — and is kicking off the milestone with extravagant ceremonies, funded by taxpayers. Hong Kong authorities arrest a senior journalist at the airport. He was trying to leave the city for the UK. The man had worked for now-closed pro-democracy newspaper #AppleDaily. And foreign correspondents working for China’s state-run media may actually double as #Spies. This, according to a former editor-in-chief for a Chinese media outlet. He says he’s issued media IDs to Chinese intelligence personnel.
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