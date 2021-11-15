JUDY MIKOVITS PHD; ANTIDOTE FOR VACCINE TOXIN AND WARNS AGAINST DANGEROUS FAKE ONE

Dr Judy Mikovits joins Ann Vandersteel, who asks her whether COVID-19 is a real virus.Dr Judy, who worked at Fort Detrick and who worked for years with Anthony Fauci at NIH replies, “No, COVID-19, the disease is not caused by SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus.“SARS-CoV-2 is not a real human virus, it’s a monkey virus grown in the vero monkey cell line, always has been, just as SARS was created in that cell line and the variants are in that cell line.“So the disease, COVID never satisfied any of Koch’s Postulates or the Hill’s Criteria for a causative agent of a disease, because in order for the virus, SARS-CoV-2 to have caused COVID, everybody with evidence of infection has to have disease.“And what we know is, essentially, nobody with evidence of infection by that fraudulent PCR test – that is not testing for SARS-C0V-2 – and PCR does not test for an infectious virus.“Nobody’s sick. This has a 99.7% survival rate, so there’s no such thing as an ‘asymptomatic carrier’ of a disease-causing virus. A virus either makes you sick or it doesn’t.“And what we know is this disease called COVID was caused by contaminated flu shots – which are all contaminated with coronaviruses – and they are, every year and that those viruses recombine – the test was testing for the influenza, so this, at 4,000 people a day, in January of 2021 were dying of influenza and the CDC was labeling it, calling it “COVID”.“We know that 5G and the measures; the remdesevir, so that which is killing people by shutting down their kidneys. Everything that’s been done: the masks, the shots, the isolation have caused the death and the destruction worldwide, not SARS-CoV-2.”.....