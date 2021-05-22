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Table of Contents: How the Specter of Communism Is Ruling Our World
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Table of Contents: How the Specter of Communism Is Ruling Our World
The specter of communism did not disappear with the disintegration of the Communist Party in Eastern Europe
BY THE EDITORIAL TEAM OF "NINE COMMENTARIES ON THE COMMUNIST PARTY" March 8, 2019 Updated: July 2, 2020biggersmaller Print
The Epoch Times is serializing an adaptation from the Chinese of a new book, How the Specter of Communism Is Ruling Our World, by the editorial team of the Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party.
Preface
Introduction
1. Communism: A Devil Bent on the Destruction of Humanity
2. The Devil’s Ways and Means
3. Communism: The Devil’s Ideology
4. A Metaphysical Understanding of the Devil
5. The Devil’s Many Faces
6. Socialism: The Preliminary Stage of Communism
7. Romantic Notions About Communism
8. The Destruction of Culture and Morality
9. Returning to the Divine and Tradition
Chapter One: The Specter’s Strategies for Destroying Humanity
1. The Corruption of Human Thought
2. The Subversion of Traditional Culture
3. Communism in the East and the West
4. The Breakdown of Society
5. The Divide-and-Conquer Strategy
6. Deception and Defense
Chapter Two: Communism’s European Beginnings
1. Karl Marx’s Satanic Works
2. Marxism’s Historical Context
3. The French Revolution
4. Communism’s Debut in Paris
5. First Europe, Then the World
Chapter Three: Tyranny in the East
1. The Rise of Totalitarian Communism
2. The Brutality of Communist Rule
3. A Century of Killing
Chapter Four: Exporting Revolution
1. Exporting Revolution to Asia
2. Exporting Revolution to Latin America and Africa
3. Socialism in Eastern Europe
4. Communism After the Cold War
Chapter Five, Part I: Infiltrating the West
1. Communism via Violence and Nonviolence
2. War of Espionage and Disinformation
3. From the New Deal to Progressivism
4. The Cultural Revolution of the West
5. The Anti-War and Civil Rights Movements
Chapter Five, Part II: Infiltrating the West
6. The American Marxist
7. The Long March Through the Institutions
8. Political Correctness
9. Socialism Across Europe
10. Falling for the Devil’s Tricks
Chapter Six: The Revolt Against God
1. In the East: A Violent Revolt Against God
2. In the West: Infiltrating and Weakening the Church
3. Communism’s Twisted Theology
4. Religious Chaos
Chapter Seven, Part I: The Destruction of the Family
1. Communism’s Aim to Abolish the Traditional Family
2. Communism’s Promotion of Promiscuity
3. Early Attempts at Sexual Liberation Under Communism
4. How Communism Destroys Families in the West
Chapter Seven, Part II: The Destruction of the Family
4. How Communism Destroys Families in the West (continued)
5. How the Chinese Communist Party Destroys Families
6. The Consequences of Communism’s Assault on the Family
Chapter Eight, Part I: How Communism Sows Chaos in Politics
1. Communism: The Politics of Humanity’s Destruction
2. Bringing Government Under Leftist Control
3. Hatred and Struggle: The Invariable Course of Communist Politics
Chapter Eight, Part II: How Communism Sows Chaos in Politics
4. Politics Through Violence and Lies
5. The Road to Totalitarianism
6. Communism’s Threat to Basic Values
Chapter Nine, Part I: The Communist Economic Trap
1. State Ownership and Planned Economies: Systems of Slavery
2. Western Countries: Practicing Communism by Another Name
Chapter Nine, Part II: The Communist Economic Trap
3. The Dystopian Socialism of the Chinese Communist Party
4. The Ravages of Socialism in the Developing World
5. Marx’s Theory of Exploitation: An Inversion of Good and Evil
6. Hatred and Jealousy: The Origin of Absolute Egalitarianism
7. Communist ‘Ideals’: Tempting Man Toward His Own Destruction
8. Morality, Prosperity, and Peace
Chapter Ten: Corrupting the Legal System
1. Law and Faith
2. Law Under Communist Tyrannies
3. How Communism Warps the Law in the West
4. Restoring the Spirit of the Law
Chapter Eleven: Desecrating the Arts
1. Art: A Gift From the Divine
2. Art’s Immense Influence on Humanity
3. Communism’s Sabotage and Abuse of Art
4. Reviving True Art
Chapter Twelve, Part I: Sabotaging Education
1. Communist Elements in Primary and Secondary Education
Chapter Twelve, Part II: Sabotaging Education
2. Communism in Western Universities
3. How Communism Destroyed Education in China
4. Returning to Traditional Education
Chapter Thirteen: The Media — The Specter’s Mouthpiece
1. Mass Indoctrination in Communist Countries
2. Communist Infiltration of Western Media and Hollywood
3. Left-Wing Bias Among Media Professionals
4. The Media Takeover by Liberalism and Progressivism
5. The Film Industry: Vanguard Against Tradition
6. Television: Corruption in Every Household
7. The Media: A Key Battleground in a Total War
8. Restoring the Integrity of the ‘Fourth Branch’
Chapter Fourteen: Popular Culture – A Decadent Indulgence
1. Communist Party Culture
The specter of communism did not disappear with the disintegration of the Communist Party in Eastern Europe
BY THE EDITORIAL TEAM OF "NINE COMMENTARIES ON THE COMMUNIST PARTY" March 8, 2019 Updated: July 2, 2020biggersmaller Print
The Epoch Times is serializing an adaptation from the Chinese of a new book, How the Specter of Communism Is Ruling Our World, by the editorial team of the Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party.
Preface
Introduction
1. Communism: A Devil Bent on the Destruction of Humanity
2. The Devil’s Ways and Means
3. Communism: The Devil’s Ideology
4. A Metaphysical Understanding of the Devil
5. The Devil’s Many Faces
6. Socialism: The Preliminary Stage of Communism
7. Romantic Notions About Communism
8. The Destruction of Culture and Morality
9. Returning to the Divine and Tradition
Chapter One: The Specter’s Strategies for Destroying Humanity
1. The Corruption of Human Thought
2. The Subversion of Traditional Culture
3. Communism in the East and the West
4. The Breakdown of Society
5. The Divide-and-Conquer Strategy
6. Deception and Defense
Chapter Two: Communism’s European Beginnings
1. Karl Marx’s Satanic Works
2. Marxism’s Historical Context
3. The French Revolution
4. Communism’s Debut in Paris
5. First Europe, Then the World
Chapter Three: Tyranny in the East
1. The Rise of Totalitarian Communism
2. The Brutality of Communist Rule
3. A Century of Killing
Chapter Four: Exporting Revolution
1. Exporting Revolution to Asia
2. Exporting Revolution to Latin America and Africa
3. Socialism in Eastern Europe
4. Communism After the Cold War
Chapter Five, Part I: Infiltrating the West
1. Communism via Violence and Nonviolence
2. War of Espionage and Disinformation
3. From the New Deal to Progressivism
4. The Cultural Revolution of the West
5. The Anti-War and Civil Rights Movements
Chapter Five, Part II: Infiltrating the West
6. The American Marxist
7. The Long March Through the Institutions
8. Political Correctness
9. Socialism Across Europe
10. Falling for the Devil’s Tricks
Chapter Six: The Revolt Against God
1. In the East: A Violent Revolt Against God
2. In the West: Infiltrating and Weakening the Church
3. Communism’s Twisted Theology
4. Religious Chaos
Chapter Seven, Part I: The Destruction of the Family
1. Communism’s Aim to Abolish the Traditional Family
2. Communism’s Promotion of Promiscuity
3. Early Attempts at Sexual Liberation Under Communism
4. How Communism Destroys Families in the West
Chapter Seven, Part II: The Destruction of the Family
4. How Communism Destroys Families in the West (continued)
5. How the Chinese Communist Party Destroys Families
6. The Consequences of Communism’s Assault on the Family
Chapter Eight, Part I: How Communism Sows Chaos in Politics
1. Communism: The Politics of Humanity’s Destruction
2. Bringing Government Under Leftist Control
3. Hatred and Struggle: The Invariable Course of Communist Politics
Chapter Eight, Part II: How Communism Sows Chaos in Politics
4. Politics Through Violence and Lies
5. The Road to Totalitarianism
6. Communism’s Threat to Basic Values
Chapter Nine, Part I: The Communist Economic Trap
1. State Ownership and Planned Economies: Systems of Slavery
2. Western Countries: Practicing Communism by Another Name
Chapter Nine, Part II: The Communist Economic Trap
3. The Dystopian Socialism of the Chinese Communist Party
4. The Ravages of Socialism in the Developing World
5. Marx’s Theory of Exploitation: An Inversion of Good and Evil
6. Hatred and Jealousy: The Origin of Absolute Egalitarianism
7. Communist ‘Ideals’: Tempting Man Toward His Own Destruction
8. Morality, Prosperity, and Peace
Chapter Ten: Corrupting the Legal System
1. Law and Faith
2. Law Under Communist Tyrannies
3. How Communism Warps the Law in the West
4. Restoring the Spirit of the Law
Chapter Eleven: Desecrating the Arts
1. Art: A Gift From the Divine
2. Art’s Immense Influence on Humanity
3. Communism’s Sabotage and Abuse of Art
4. Reviving True Art
Chapter Twelve, Part I: Sabotaging Education
1. Communist Elements in Primary and Secondary Education
Chapter Twelve, Part II: Sabotaging Education
2. Communism in Western Universities
3. How Communism Destroyed Education in China
4. Returning to Traditional Education
Chapter Thirteen: The Media — The Specter’s Mouthpiece
1. Mass Indoctrination in Communist Countries
2. Communist Infiltration of Western Media and Hollywood
3. Left-Wing Bias Among Media Professionals
4. The Media Takeover by Liberalism and Progressivism
5. The Film Industry: Vanguard Against Tradition
6. Television: Corruption in Every Household
7. The Media: A Key Battleground in a Total War
8. Restoring the Integrity of the ‘Fourth Branch’
Chapter Fourteen: Popular Culture – A Decadent Indulgence
1. Communist Party Culture
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