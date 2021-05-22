Table of Contents: How the Specter of Communism Is Ruling Our World

The specter of communism did not disappear with the disintegration of the Communist Party in Eastern Europe

BY THE EDITORIAL TEAM OF "NINE COMMENTARIES ON THE COMMUNIST PARTY" March 8, 2019 Updated: July 2, 2020biggersmaller Print

The Epoch Times is serializing an adaptation from the Chinese of a new book, How the Specter of Communism Is Ruling Our World, by the editorial team of the Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party.



Preface

Introduction

1. Communism: A Devil Bent on the Destruction of Humanity

2. The Devil’s Ways and Means

3. Communism: The Devil’s Ideology

4. A Metaphysical Understanding of the Devil

5. The Devil’s Many Faces

6. Socialism: The Preliminary Stage of Communism

7. Romantic Notions About Communism

8. The Destruction of Culture and Morality

9. Returning to the Divine and Tradition



Chapter One: The Specter’s Strategies for Destroying Humanity

1. The Corruption of Human Thought

2. The Subversion of Traditional Culture

3. Communism in the East and the West

4. The Breakdown of Society

5. The Divide-and-Conquer Strategy

6. Deception and Defense



Chapter Two: Communism’s European Beginnings

1. Karl Marx’s Satanic Works

2. Marxism’s Historical Context

3. The French Revolution

4. Communism’s Debut in Paris

5. First Europe, Then the World



Chapter Three: Tyranny in the East

1. The Rise of Totalitarian Communism

2. The Brutality of Communist Rule

3. A Century of Killing



Chapter Four: Exporting Revolution

1. Exporting Revolution to Asia

2. Exporting Revolution to Latin America and Africa

3. Socialism in Eastern Europe

4. Communism After the Cold War



Chapter Five, Part I: Infiltrating the West

1. Communism via Violence and Nonviolence

2. War of Espionage and Disinformation

3. From the New Deal to Progressivism

4. The Cultural Revolution of the West

5. The Anti-War and Civil Rights Movements



Chapter Five, Part II: Infiltrating the West

6. The American Marxist

7. The Long March Through the Institutions

8. Political Correctness

9. Socialism Across Europe

10. Falling for the Devil’s Tricks



Chapter Six: The Revolt Against God

1. In the East: A Violent Revolt Against God

2. In the West: Infiltrating and Weakening the Church

3. Communism’s Twisted Theology

4. Religious Chaos



Chapter Seven, Part I: The Destruction of the Family

1. Communism’s Aim to Abolish the Traditional Family

2. Communism’s Promotion of Promiscuity

3. Early Attempts at Sexual Liberation Under Communism

4. How Communism Destroys Families in the West



Chapter Seven, Part II: The Destruction of the Family

4. How Communism Destroys Families in the West (continued)

5. How the Chinese Communist Party Destroys Families

6. The Consequences of Communism’s Assault on the Family



Chapter Eight, Part I: How Communism Sows Chaos in Politics

1. Communism: The Politics of Humanity’s Destruction

2. Bringing Government Under Leftist Control

3. Hatred and Struggle: The Invariable Course of Communist Politics



Chapter Eight, Part II: How Communism Sows Chaos in Politics

4. Politics Through Violence and Lies

5. The Road to Totalitarianism

6. Communism’s Threat to Basic Values



Chapter Nine, Part I: The Communist Economic Trap

1. State Ownership and Planned Economies: Systems of Slavery

2. Western Countries: Practicing Communism by Another Name



Chapter Nine, Part II: The Communist Economic Trap

3. The Dystopian Socialism of the Chinese Communist Party

4. The Ravages of Socialism in the Developing World

5. Marx’s Theory of Exploitation: An Inversion of Good and Evil

6. Hatred and Jealousy: The Origin of Absolute Egalitarianism

7. Communist ‘Ideals’: Tempting Man Toward His Own Destruction

8. Morality, Prosperity, and Peace



Chapter Ten: Corrupting the Legal System

1. Law and Faith

2. Law Under Communist Tyrannies

3. How Communism Warps the Law in the West

4. Restoring the Spirit of the Law



Chapter Eleven: Desecrating the Arts

1. Art: A Gift From the Divine

2. Art’s Immense Influence on Humanity

3. Communism’s Sabotage and Abuse of Art

4. Reviving True Art



Chapter Twelve, Part I: Sabotaging Education

1. Communist Elements in Primary and Secondary Education



Chapter Twelve, Part II: Sabotaging Education

2. Communism in Western Universities

3. How Communism Destroyed Education in China

4. Returning to Traditional Education



Chapter Thirteen: The Media — The Specter’s Mouthpiece

1. Mass Indoctrination in Communist Countries

2. Communist Infiltration of Western Media and Hollywood

3. Left-Wing Bias Among Media Professionals

4. The Media Takeover by Liberalism and Progressivism

5. The Film Industry: Vanguard Against Tradition

6. Television: Corruption in Every Household

7. The Media: A Key Battleground in a Total War

8. Restoring the Integrity of the ‘Fourth Branch’



Chapter Fourteen: Popular Culture – A Decadent Indulgence

1. Communist Party Culture