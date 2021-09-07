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THE TRUTH ABOUT GWEN CELLPHONE TOWERS!!!
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767 views • September 07, 2021
originally uploaded by channel "votethemallout" titled "Gwen towers and how they affect the human race."
original upload link;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWsJ9...
original channel link;
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiEm...
http://truthstreammedia.com/2015/07/26/what-is-this-gwen-tower-really-for/
original upload link;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWsJ9...
original channel link;
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiEm...
http://truthstreammedia.com/2015/07/26/what-is-this-gwen-tower-really-for/
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