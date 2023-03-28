Censored Cures: 2017 Chronic Lyme. This is not a yak yak yak talking head. Receipts.

Verified publicly by 8 medical professionals with their names, their signatures, their photos in some confirmations. However some really powerful honchos got 'em disappeared. This is a Brighteon Prime trailer. Intended for loving Lyme victim supporters cuz victims have brain fog.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.