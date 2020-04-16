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COVID-19...What Comes Next?
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79 views • April 16, 2020
Videos are popping up all over YouTube, talking about COVID19 and the end of the world. Certainly there is a connection between the novel coronavirus and the last days, which we can learn by studying Bible prophecy. But it's not as obvious as most people assume. We know Jesus listed diseases as one of many "signs of the times", but YouTube prophets have taken that fact and falsely stated that the link between the coronavirus and the end times has to do with the rapture coming soon, or the destruction of all life on Earth as a result of the virus. This video exposes other false prophecies, and later explains what you REALLY need to know about the relationship between COVID19 and the end times.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Images from FLCKR
Lord JimFollow
February2011 1510 - EDITED DATE CHANGES
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Images from WIKI
Atheist_Bus_Campaign_launch.WIKI CC2
FAIR USE IMAGES
locusts
https://www.bbc.co.uk/search?q=locust... - FAIR USE
germany-denmark-health-virus-115848
https://www.straitstimes.com - FAIR USE
Italy Covid crisis
https://www.ft.com/content/34f25036-6... - FAIR USE
Olympics halted
https://www.pressreader.com/ireland/i... - FAIR USE
Bloomberg travel restrictions
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl... - FAIR USE
TIME - China coverup
https://time.com/5813628/china-corona... - FAIR USE
coronavirus-kills-1-000-single-day
https://eu.usatoday.com - FAIR USE
CORONA VIRUS IN THE USA
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti... - FAIR USE
Letter of Week
https://www.straitstimes.com/forum/le... - FAIR USE
Newspapers covvering fires
https://www.buzzfeed.com/ginarushton/... - FAIR USE
SPECIAL REPORT: China's deadly coronavirus cover-up - FAIR USE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKmUx...
IMF: Global economy enters recession amid virus - FAIR USE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twtBi...
rapturedpassage (Rapture) Are You Ready? - FAIR USE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHe4u...
Jesus-preaching-bibleproject CC-BY
Deal With the Devil_ How the Global Elite Re-colonized China CC-BY
Dr. Cindy Trimm prays and releases the power of God
You Call This the Gospel - Wretched TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYxeT...
America's Funniest Revival videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5LpM...
VekL "12" TRAILER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Bqfc...
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Images from FLCKR
Lord JimFollow
February2011 1510 - EDITED DATE CHANGES
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Images from WIKI
Atheist_Bus_Campaign_launch.WIKI CC2
FAIR USE IMAGES
locusts
https://www.bbc.co.uk/search?q=locust... - FAIR USE
germany-denmark-health-virus-115848
https://www.straitstimes.com - FAIR USE
Italy Covid crisis
https://www.ft.com/content/34f25036-6... - FAIR USE
Olympics halted
https://www.pressreader.com/ireland/i... - FAIR USE
Bloomberg travel restrictions
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl... - FAIR USE
TIME - China coverup
https://time.com/5813628/china-corona... - FAIR USE
coronavirus-kills-1-000-single-day
https://eu.usatoday.com - FAIR USE
CORONA VIRUS IN THE USA
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti... - FAIR USE
Letter of Week
https://www.straitstimes.com/forum/le... - FAIR USE
Newspapers covvering fires
https://www.buzzfeed.com/ginarushton/... - FAIR USE
SPECIAL REPORT: China's deadly coronavirus cover-up - FAIR USE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKmUx...
IMF: Global economy enters recession amid virus - FAIR USE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twtBi...
rapturedpassage (Rapture) Are You Ready? - FAIR USE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHe4u...
Jesus-preaching-bibleproject CC-BY
Deal With the Devil_ How the Global Elite Re-colonized China CC-BY
Dr. Cindy Trimm prays and releases the power of God
You Call This the Gospel - Wretched TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYxeT...
America's Funniest Revival videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5LpM...
VekL "12" TRAILER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Bqfc...
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
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