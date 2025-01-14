BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Find Salvation: A Closer Look at Repentance
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
10 views • 3 months ago

Join me as we dive into a powerful message about salvation and repentance. We start with the moving testimony of Will Thompson and his song inspired by Philippians 1:21. Using examples like Zacchaeus, Saul of Tarsus, and the prison guard from Acts 16, we explore what true repentance looks like and why it is essential for salvation. Learn about the gift of repentance and how it is bestowed through the preaching of the gospel. This episode is a heartfelt call to accept Jesus as your friend, savior, and Lord. Tune in and be inspired!

00:00 Introduction and Testimony of Will Thompson
01:13 Understanding Salvation and Repentance
01:46 Examples of Repentance in the New Testament
02:44 The Philippian Jailer’s Conversion
06:56 The Divine Gift of Repentance
08:26 The Role of Preaching in Bestowing Repentance
11:03 Conclusion and Final Blessings

Keywords
jesus christsalvationbible studyrepentancespiritual guidancepreaching the gospelchristian inspirationchristian testimonychristian faithgod giftzacchaeusreligious teachingsaul of tarsusaccepting christacts 16conversion storiesdivine repentancenew testament examplespaul and silasphilippian jailorphilippians 121will thompson
