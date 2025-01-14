How to Find Salvation: A Closer Look at Repentance

Join me as we dive into a powerful message about salvation and repentance. We start with the moving testimony of Will Thompson and his song inspired by Philippians 1:21. Using examples like Zacchaeus, Saul of Tarsus, and the prison guard from Acts 16, we explore what true repentance looks like and why it is essential for salvation. Learn about the gift of repentance and how it is bestowed through the preaching of the gospel. This episode is a heartfelt call to accept Jesus as your friend, savior, and Lord. Tune in and be inspired!



