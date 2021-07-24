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8 MILLION VAXXED IN ISRAEL NEED TO BE SCARED OF 1 MILLION UN VAXXED?? (Part 2)
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310 views • July 24, 2021
Did you see in Isra'el, the new prime minister is telling US the 1 million un vaccinated are a danger to the 8 million who are vaccinated? So, Mr. Mind Priming Minister, why did the 8 million get vaccinated if not for protection from the virus? You are telling us that the vaccine is ineffective, so now we know its all bullshit! Those of us who are awake anyway! Is this all making sense to you?https://www.brighteon.com/5ed9db13-3d75-43a5-b9da-0906eb8c68b9
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