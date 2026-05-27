Downed US Fighter Jet? Likely the first footage of Iranian AD shooting down, US F-15 on the 20th day of the war - Wedding gift

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WATCH: Footage has been released for the first time showing Iranian air defenses shoot down an American fighter jet on the 20th day of the war, captured during a wedding.
Considering the accent and dialect, which sounds like luri / Bakhtiari, meaning it’s captured in the west & southwest Iran - this increases the likelihood that this is indeed the F-15 that Iran shot down.
@FotrosResistancee