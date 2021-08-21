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AOTL Redistricting U - Dems now gerrymandering entire country
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AOTL (All On The Line) has conducted Redistricting University sessions this summer. They are actively gerrymandering the entire country. They are very well organized, and we can learn a lot from these gerrymandering instructional sessions. Conservatives need to create a similar force to fight back against this wide-spread gerrymandering activity, or we will never win an election again.
https://www.allontheline.org/newsroom/barack-obama-amp-aotl-launch-redistricting-university-2021
Sign up for their newsletter so you can keep up-to-date on their gerrymandering activities.
https://www.allontheline.org/
https://www.allontheline.org/newsroom/barack-obama-amp-aotl-launch-redistricting-university-2021
Sign up for their newsletter so you can keep up-to-date on their gerrymandering activities.
https://www.allontheline.org/
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