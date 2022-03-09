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Victoria Nuland Sets The Record Straight On Ukraine
theDTrain
theDTrain
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Ukraine Crisis - What You're Not Being Told
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWkfpGCAAuw&;t=1s&ab_channel=StormCloudsGathering
Senate hearing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aYSkNtUBjsw&;ab_channel=Reuters
Ukraine, US Biolabs, and an Ongoing Russian Disinformation Campaign
https://archive.ph/3slDd
False Claims of U.S. Biowarfare Labs in Ukraine Grip QAnon
https://archive.ph/hlOTu
Fact check: False claim of US biolabs in Ukraine tied to Russian disinformation campaign
https://archive.ph/LII9K
There are no US-run biolabs in Ukraine, contrary to social media posts
https://archive.ph/jKO7c
Global Engagement Center
https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/global-engagement-center/
Is Ukraine Destroying Evidence of US-Funded Bioweapons Programme?
https://archive.ph/YJtfS
UK to phase out Russian oil imports by end of 2022
https://archive.ph/s0ipO
Russia-Ukraine war: Biden bans US imports of Russian oil and gas
https://archive.ph/HByzw
Russia, Blocked From the Global Internet, Plunges Into Digital Isolation
https://archive.ph/PC4W9
Russia sanctions: Tech cut-off is bad, but credit service suspension 'unbearable' for average citizen
https://archive.ph/SNiDs
Russian banks may issue cards with China's UnionPay as Visa, Mastercard cut links
https://archive.ph/WaGEr
IMF says war in Ukraine will have 'severe impact' on global economy
https://archive.ph/Hbh3N
Keywords
russiaukrainefakenews
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