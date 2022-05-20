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What Does "Necessary" Mean?
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20 views • May 20, 2022
Necessary and Proper is one of the most misused and abused clauses in the Constitution. And much of the growth of government power is based on defining the word “necessary” as “convenient” rather than - well - necessary.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 20, 2022
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 20, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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