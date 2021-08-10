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NSFW: Racism exists in America but America is not a racist country!
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11 views • August 10, 2021
Recently, someone went out of their way to convince me that America is a racist country. In this video, I disagree with them with facts and figures. In a nutshell, how can America be a racist nation when you consider the rate of interracial marriages, social acceptance of interracial relationships and the upward trend in interracial adoptions? I think I proved my case. Tune in to see for yourself.
Oh! WARNING: The "N" word is dropped quite a bit in this video and not in a hip-hop music kind of way.
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Racism Reimagined: How Critical Race Theory Imperils the American Workplace: https://www.tradepub.com/free/w_jims01/
Oh! WARNING: The "N" word is dropped quite a bit in this video and not in a hip-hop music kind of way.
STAY CONNECTED WITH JIM STROUD
Subscribe to Jim Stroud's daily updates here:
https://sendfox.com/jimstroud
Read the archives of Jim Stroud's content here:
https://blog.jimstroud.com/archives/
Download Jim Stroud's free ebook:
Racism Reimagined: How Critical Race Theory Imperils the American Workplace: https://www.tradepub.com/free/w_jims01/
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