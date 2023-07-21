Digital Currency Dystopia

FedNow Roll-Out To Launch CBDC
* Central Bank Digital Currencies will create a global slave state.
* Cryptocurrency expert Rafael LaVerde joins us to discuss the dangers of CBDCs.
* The Fed is creating infrastructure for social credit scores and economic slavery.
* The tyrannical possibilities are endless.
* The American $ is in the midst of a collapse; and more than 90% of dollars are currently held in digital form.
* CBDCs are being used to scare the public away from sound money and crypto.
* Americans must resist the push to get a digital ID.
The Stew Peters Show | 21 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v31fula-fednow-paves-way-for-central-bank-digital-currency-social-credit-system-set.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.