EPISODE 390: HOT OFF THE PRESS

ICAN-backed lawsuits secure vaccine exemptions for 300k students in California; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on the UN’s ‘power grab’ conference, and the details of immune dysfunction brought on by the COVID shot; Then, Award-winning Journalist, Sharyl Attkisson, discusses her journey of discovery uncovering the dark underbelly of the pharmaceutical industry, detailed in her new book, ‘Follow the Science’
Guests, Aaron Siri, Esq., Sharyl Attkisson