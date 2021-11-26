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Australia is at War with its own Government - Globalists are behind this attack on the Free World
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80 views • November 26, 2021
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Source: One Nation News
There was never any science nor any modelling that suggested we could suppress the virus so, instead, governments suppressed and oppressed the people to hide political foolishness, failings and gross mismanagement.
Source: One Nation News
There was never any science nor any modelling that suggested we could suppress the virus so, instead, governments suppressed and oppressed the people to hide political foolishness, failings and gross mismanagement.
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