FULL SHOW: Military Veterans Respond To Zuckerberg Admitting FBI Rigged 2020 Election

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get ready for a whirlwind broadcast with Owen Shroyer hosting the The War Room after a full day Guest hosting the Alex Jones Show! Owen runs right out of the gate on this month's "Veteran Call-In Show" as he covers the most recent gaslighting coming out of the White House. Then Owen interviews Craig Sawyer to discuss the southern border crisis as they both take calls from veterans across the country that are fed up with the lies from the MSM and are ready to take their country back!