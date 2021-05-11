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COVID JABS 46% OF VACCINE INJURIES REPORTED OVER LAST 31 YEARS
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130 views • May 11, 2021
COVID JABS 46, OF VACCINE ,INJURIES, REPORTED ,OVER ,LAST 31 YEARS,
In just 4 months, far more injuries than any other vaccine. 3x’s the second most dangerous.
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In just 4 months, far more injuries than any other vaccine. 3x’s the second most dangerous.
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
If you would like to support the show and our family please consider subscribing monthly here: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-david-knight-show
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