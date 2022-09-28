Create New Account
Mike Adams blames the US Criminal Government for the Sabatoge of the pipelines. His video evidence is indisputabe. Senator Ron Johnson looks suspect. Part A
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 2 months ago

You should really listen to his entire video.  Just make sure you are buckled up and sitting down. As a Patriotic American Baby Boomer,  I am shocked our government would do something like this.  Is Obama behind the scenes with Victoria Newland calling the shots ?  Is the Sniffer real or is an imposter wearing a mask.  Can a Man have a Baby ?  Is Hunter for real ?  Where the heck is Duram ?  When will our White Hat military make a move.  Or are we under a huge psy op and they won't do shit.  I really don't know.

destroyedpipelinenordstream

