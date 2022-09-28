Mike Adams blames the US Criminal Government for the Sabatoge of the pipelines. His video evidence is indisputabe. Senator Ron Johnson looks suspect. Part A

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You should really listen to his entire video. Just make sure you are buckled up and sitting down. As a Patriotic American Baby Boomer, I am shocked our government would do something like this. Is Obama behind the scenes with Victoria Newland calling the shots ? Is the Sniffer real or is an imposter wearing a mask. Can a Man have a Baby ? Is Hunter for real ? Where the heck is Duram ? When will our White Hat military make a move. Or are we under a huge psy op and they won't do shit. I really don't know.