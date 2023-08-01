Create New Account
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20230730 Why Everything's So Strange Now
JD Farag


July 30, 2023


Prophecy Update - 2023-07-30 Why Everything's So Strange Now


Pastor JD answers the question of why everything that’s happening in the world today is so strange now.


Transcript & Links available at the source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys0anZkOGI2P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


