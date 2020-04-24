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Whole Foods Secretly Upgrades to COVID19 Surveillance Technology!!
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719 views • April 24, 2020
Shades of Big Brother are looming over Whole Foods, once thought to be a pioneer of healthy workplace culture. According to internal documents seen by Business Insider, the Amazon-owned supermarket chain has been using an interactive heat map to monitor its 510 locations across the U.S. and assign each store a unionization risk score based on such criteria as employee loyalty, turnover rate and racial diversity.
Whole Foods employs roughly 95,000 people nationwide. Data collected in the heat map suggest that stores with low racial and ethnic diversity, especially those located in poor communities, are more likely to unionize. That’s a lot to unpack about your favorite place to buy expensive organic pasta sauce. When a Whole Foods suddenly pops up in a low-income neighborhood, it’s always a nail in the coffin that gentrification is in progress—and rents are about to go through the roof.
Whole Foods employs roughly 95,000 people nationwide. Data collected in the heat map suggest that stores with low racial and ethnic diversity, especially those located in poor communities, are more likely to unionize. That’s a lot to unpack about your favorite place to buy expensive organic pasta sauce. When a Whole Foods suddenly pops up in a low-income neighborhood, it’s always a nail in the coffin that gentrification is in progress—and rents are about to go through the roof.
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