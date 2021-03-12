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Lockdowns caused 100% increase in child and teen suicide?
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30 views • March 12, 2021
Ben Swann, March 12, 2021
Children are 10 times more likely to die of suicide than coronavirus. New research on kids shows that self-harm and overdoses increased 91-100% over the past year.
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Watch our full 25 min interview with Create Tailwind here: https://youtu.be/srDWENBecq8
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Children are 10 times more likely to die of suicide than coronavirus. New research on kids shows that self-harm and overdoses increased 91-100% over the past year.
Check out our sponsor for this episode Create Tailwind. Https:createtailwind.com
Watch our full 25 min interview with Create Tailwind here: https://youtu.be/srDWENBecq8
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Createtailwind https://createtailwind.com
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
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