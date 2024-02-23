Exposing Earth’s ancient Symbiont Underground & Space Terrestrial Nonhuman Civilization

Michael Salla





Feb 22, 2024





According to Dr. Anton Anfalov, a leading Russian UFO researcher, UFOs derive from different ancient underground civilizations that are insectoid in origin. He claims that insectoids established flourishing civilizations on the surface of Earth before moving to large underground bases, out of which they deploy antigravity spacecraft and are able to hide their existence through highly developed psychic abilities. Similarly, fierce Reptilian-looking entities exist in underground caverns who are subservient to the insectoids and act as bodyguards. Over the course of millions of years, due to multiple sources such as Darwinian natural selection, genetic manipulation by the Insectoids, and devolution from higher spiritual planes, Dr Anfalov asserts that human beings evolved.





He further claims that Nazi Germany was helped by these underground Insectoid and Reptilian species to develop advanced spacecraft because humans are highly valuable workers who could be used for space colonization. Dr Anfalov coined the term “Symbiont Underground & Space Terrestrial Nonhuman Civilization” (SUSTENC) to describe the ancient planetary alliance established involving insectoids at the top of the control hierarchy, with humans at the bottom.





More controversially, Dr . Anfalov believes that all claims of extraterrestrials coming from other solar systems are incorrect and that these alleged interstellar spacecraft are, in fact, part of the SUSTENC led by indigenous insectoids who are colonizing other parts of our solar system and beyond using their Reptilian and human subordinates. Finally, he claims that while Russia and the USA have been attempting to reverse engineer captured insectoid spacecraft for decades, they have made only limited progress, with the US having achieved the most success with its Solar Warden secret space program.





Dr. Anton Anfalov has interviewed hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian whistleblowers and been given documents on the UFO phenomenon dating back to the early post-World War II Soviet era. He has gained much knowledge about UFO crash retrieval operations in the Soviet Union and Russia; learned about ancient underground tunnels built by extraterrestrials that the Kremlin repurposed for deep underground military bases; the capture in 1965 of several Praying Mantis Insectoids from the Inner Earth; and the existence of a Russian secret space program.





