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Berlin Germany Riots & Fires started by Refugees but they arrest Anti-lockdown Protesters!!
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95 views • May 01, 2020
Reports coming from Berlin Germany of Antifa & Refugees starting fires & riots in the mist of this lockdown. But the peaceful Anti-Lockdown Protesters are the ones who are faced with arrest!?
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