BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Norbert Restrepo Betrays Hartland College, Dr Colin Standish. Mark Finley & Outpost Centers Int'l
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 3 weeks ago

The SDA General Conference held its Spring Meeting for 2025. Norbert Restrepo, the current President for Hartland College and Chairman of the Board For Outpost Centers International is leading Hartland College down the path to perdition and apostasy. Accreditation is not apart of God's plan for Hartland College, but Norbert Restrepo is more interested in being in good standing with the General Conference of Seventh Day Adventists. Norbert Restrepo needs to resign. He has betrayed the college and Dr Colin Standish by seeking accreditation and uniting with the SDA GC.


Ted Wilson, Mark Finley Seek To Control SDA Tithe. Self-Supporting vs Independent Ministries

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ctePVGNYnU&t=16s&pp=ygVcVGVkIFdpbHNvbiwgTWFyayBGaW5sZXkgU2VlayBUbyBDb250cm9sIFNEQSBUaXRoZS4gU2VsZi1TdXBwb3J0aW5nIHZzIEluZGVwZW5kZW50IE1pbmlzdHJpZXM%3D


The Remnant Escape Apostasy in Revelation 5. Bible Prophecy Prophesies Protestantism In Adventism:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gloMZUwPcTo&t=1s


Donald Trump Will Be Last President of America. George Washington: First & Last In Bible Prophecy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFCltWQE0hw&t=89s


Trump To Sign Law Against Seventh Day Adventists. Trump Holds Catholic Mass In White House w Staff.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsaAKxwt4D8&t=52s


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savingh...


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries...


If you would like to support with tithe, offering, or donation.

Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=33207297140...

Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House


#OCI

#SDA

#Hartland

#HarlandCollege

#DrStandish

Keywords
mark finleysda general conferencemark finley sermonshope 360 mark finleyhartland collegehartland college norbert restrepohartland college accreditationoutpost centers internationalsda ocidr standishdr colin standishaccreditation harland collegegc spring meetingasi sdasda gc spring meeting 2025adventist newssda newshartland college sermonsdr standish sermonsdr colin standish sermons
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy