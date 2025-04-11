Norbert Restrepo Betrays Hartland College, Dr Colin Standish. Mark Finley & Outpost Centers Int'l

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The SDA General Conference held its Spring Meeting for 2025. Norbert Restrepo, the current President for Hartland College and Chairman of the Board For Outpost Centers International is leading Hartland College down the path to perdition and apostasy. Accreditation is not apart of God's plan for Hartland College, but Norbert Restrepo is more interested in being in good standing with the General Conference of Seventh Day Adventists. Norbert Restrepo needs to resign. He has betrayed the college and Dr Colin Standish by seeking accreditation and uniting with the SDA GC.
Ted Wilson, Mark Finley Seek To Control SDA Tithe. Self-Supporting vs Independent Ministries
The Remnant Escape Apostasy in Revelation 5. Bible Prophecy Prophesies Protestantism In Adventism:
Donald Trump Will Be Last President of America. George Washington: First & Last In Bible Prophecy
Trump To Sign Law Against Seventh Day Adventists. Trump Holds Catholic Mass In White House w Staff.
David House
#OCI
#SDA
#Hartland
#HarlandCollege
#DrStandish