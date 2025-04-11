Norbert Restrepo Betrays Hartland College, Dr Colin Standish. Mark Finley & Outpost Centers Int'l

The SDA General Conference held its Spring Meeting for 2025. Norbert Restrepo, the current President for Hartland College and Chairman of the Board For Outpost Centers International is leading Hartland College down the path to perdition and apostasy. Accreditation is not apart of God's plan for Hartland College, but Norbert Restrepo is more interested in being in good standing with the General Conference of Seventh Day Adventists. Norbert Restrepo needs to resign. He has betrayed the college and Dr Colin Standish by seeking accreditation and uniting with the SDA GC.





Ted Wilson, Mark Finley Seek To Control SDA Tithe. Self-Supporting vs Independent Ministries

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ctePVGNYnU&t=16s&pp=ygVcVGVkIFdpbHNvbiwgTWFyayBGaW5sZXkgU2VlayBUbyBDb250cm9sIFNEQSBUaXRoZS4gU2VsZi1TdXBwb3J0aW5nIHZzIEluZGVwZW5kZW50IE1pbmlzdHJpZXM%3D





The Remnant Escape Apostasy in Revelation 5. Bible Prophecy Prophesies Protestantism In Adventism:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gloMZUwPcTo&t=1s





Donald Trump Will Be Last President of America. George Washington: First & Last In Bible Prophecy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFCltWQE0hw&t=89s





Trump To Sign Law Against Seventh Day Adventists. Trump Holds Catholic Mass In White House w Staff.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsaAKxwt4D8&t=52s





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savingh...





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries...





If you would like to support with tithe, offering, or donation.

Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=33207297140...

Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House





#OCI

#SDA

#Hartland

#HarlandCollege

#DrStandish