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Israel rapes flotilla activists. Ben-Gvir posts the footage himself, smiling. Victims: broken bones, testimonies of sexual violence.
US response? Sanctions the organizers of global sumud flotilla
If you still believe international law applies equally, you're not paying attention. The mask isn't slipping - it's been ripped off. The only crime that matters is challenging power.