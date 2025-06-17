❗️Iran has only launched ‘warnings’ so far, ‘PUNITIVE’ attacks are next – Army chief, Iranian warning V1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Iran has only launched ‘warnings’ so far, ‘PUNITIVE’ attacks are next – Army chief
Speaking on Fars News, Major General Mousavi orders Israelis to leave Tel Aviv and Haifa ‘to save their lives’
Adding more about this:
🚨TEHRAN HAS 'TRUMP CARDS' — ISRAEL WILL SOON 'SEE THE UNEXPECTED'
A source in Iran’s security forces warns that Tehran holds powerful "trump cards" and Israel is about to face what it never expected.
Adding from a few hours ago, from Sputnik News (commentary):
KEY UPDATES ON THE IRAN-ISRAEL CONFLICT
Here’s what’s happening in the escalating Iran-Israel conflict as of June 17:
🔸Iran launched missile strikes on Israeli intelligence infrastructure, targeting Mossad and the military intelligence command center Aman. Media outlet Tasnim reports a significant number of casualties among Israeli personnel.
🔸Tehran confirmed the use of a new missile in its strikes on Israel, marking a significant escalation in their military capabilities.
🔸Nineteen Mossad agents were arrested in the Iranian provinces of Ilam and Lorestan, signaling an increased crackdown on Israeli operatives within Iran.
🔸Donald Trump states he is "not in the mood to negotiate with Iran," emphasizing his hard-line position on the issue.
🔸Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov urged both Iran and Israel to exercise maximum restraint, emphasizing the need for a peaceful, diplomatic resolution to the conflict.