Be careful of the attitude of partiality toward people

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James lesson #141; Our study in James chapter 2, now opens up a look at how we judge and view others. Looking into the Apostle Peter in Acts 10, will show us GOD does not view with any partiality, nor does HE approve when HIS children hold others in judgment. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!