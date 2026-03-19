BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Be careful of the attitude of partiality toward people
PRB Ministry
PRB Ministry
41 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • Today

James lesson #141; Our study in James chapter 2, now opens up a look at how we judge and view others. Looking into the Apostle Peter in Acts 10, will show us GOD does not view with any partiality, nor does HE approve when HIS children hold others in judgment. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks! 

Keywords
godjesus christsatanbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold and Silver Prices Decline Amidst Inflation, Interest Rate Concerns

Gold and Silver Prices Decline Amidst Inflation, Interest Rate Concerns

Sterling Ashworth
Declassified Documents Outline Historical U.S. Weather Modification Efforts

Declassified Documents Outline Historical U.S. Weather Modification Efforts

Chase Codewell
Mysterious trio of UFOs spotted over NYC: Advanced technology or government secrets?

Mysterious trio of UFOs spotted over NYC: Advanced technology or government secrets?

Kevin Hughes
U.S. Government Weighs Up to $1 Billion in Compensation to Terminate TotalEnergies Offshore Wind Projects

U.S. Government Weighs Up to $1 Billion in Compensation to Terminate TotalEnergies Offshore Wind Projects

Sterling Ashworth
WHO activates pandemic command structure, stoking sovereignty fears

WHO activates pandemic command structure, stoking sovereignty fears

Willow Tohi
Excess Fructose Consumption May Trigger Intestinal Permeability, Contributing to Fatty Liver Disease, Research Suggests

Excess Fructose Consumption May Trigger Intestinal Permeability, Contributing to Fatty Liver Disease, Research Suggests

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy