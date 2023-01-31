THE PEOPLE THAT DIED DURING THE SPANISH FLU OF 1918 WERE VACCINATED !! SOUND FAMILIAR ? (mirrored)

439 views • January 31, 2023

- Doctor confirms miscarriages up by 50% due to the Covid vaccine

- Vaccine killed more soldiers during WW1 than did enemy guns.

- The Pentagon was directly responsible for the Covid 19 narrative.

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