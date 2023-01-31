THE PEOPLE THAT DIED DURING THE SPANISH FLU OF 1918 WERE VACCINATED !! SOUND FAMILIAR ? (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jzlKPtr8hvkR/
- The Pentagon was directly responsible for the Covid 19 narrative.
- Vaccine killed more soldiers during WW1 than did enemy guns.
- Doctor confirms miscarriages up by 50% due to the Covid vaccine
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