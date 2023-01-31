THE PEOPLE THAT DIED DURING THE SPANISH FLU OF 1918 WERE VACCINATED !! SOUND FAMILIAR ? (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jzlKPtr8hvkR/
- The Pentagon was directly responsible for the Covid 19 narrative.
- Vaccine killed more soldiers during WW1 than did enemy guns.
- Doctor confirms miscarriages up by 50% due to the Covid vaccine
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.