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#2 Pack the Court - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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9 views • October 13, 2020
#2) Pack the Court – Democrats will expand the number of US Supreme Court justices to whatever number they need in order to achieve a liberal majority. Because Democrats always cheat. If they can’t win by following the rules, they change the rules! Joe Biden currently says that voters will have to elect him first to find out if he’s going to pack the court. (Hint: Yes, he is.)
Written by Mike Adams Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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Written by Mike Adams Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#naturalnews #mikeadams #packthecourt #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #gbr #unl #huskers #huskerfootball #huskerhoops #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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