CCP Has Aroused Public Outrage Over Its Action on Issues Like Taiwan, COVID, and Xinjiang

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11/29/2021 Heritage Foundation senior research fellow Dean Cheng criticizes Communist China on its aggressive military actions to Taiwan and its bad role in COVID transmission, and he praises people like Enes Kanter who are not afraid of CCP and dare to stand up for what is right.