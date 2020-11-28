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THE LAST ALCHEMIST Guitar Instrumental With The FISHMAN TriplePlay CONNECT MIDI GUITAR CONTROLLER
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28 views • November 28, 2020
Using the Fishman TriplePlay Connect MIDI guitar controller fitted to an Aiersi APS guitar and playing a guitar instrumental called 'The Last Alchemist'. The TriplePlay Connect MIDI pickup is fitted to the guitar at the bridge with the controller attached to the guitar body.
The MIDI controller is used to trigger synth sounds in Ableton and recorded in Reaper DAW along with the original guitar sound with guitar effects used from EZmix 2.
Buy related gear and equipment on Amazon:
Fishman TriplePlay Connect MIDI Guitar Controller (same as used in this video): https://amzn.to/3fJJwc0
Fishman PRO-TRP-301 Triple Play Wireless Controller: https://amzn.to/3m9PbdD
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
The MIDI controller is used to trigger synth sounds in Ableton and recorded in Reaper DAW along with the original guitar sound with guitar effects used from EZmix 2.
Buy related gear and equipment on Amazon:
Fishman TriplePlay Connect MIDI Guitar Controller (same as used in this video): https://amzn.to/3fJJwc0
Fishman PRO-TRP-301 Triple Play Wireless Controller: https://amzn.to/3m9PbdD
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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