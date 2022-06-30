More Than A Resurrection!

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com

Had Jesus Just Overcome Death After He Was Crucified, That Would Have Been Incredible, But The Real Message Of Jesus Is So Much More!

Join Master Lama Rasaji As He Tells Us This Message And How Does He Know? Because The Lamasery Is The Only Organization That Had Members With Jesus From Birth To His Ascension!

This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 42, Seek Ye First The Kingdom Of Heaven. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-42-seek-ye-first-the-kingdom-of-heaven/

☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .

🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/

💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/

📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com