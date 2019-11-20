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A Series of Events
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11 views • November 20, 2019
Grid down, grand solar minimum, strange weather phenomenon, earthquakes, civil unrest, financial collapse...the world is in turmoil.
Being "ready" does no mean waiting for the "big one". A series of events great or small could bring disaster. This video I discuss how a series of event can compound an already "bad" situation.
Check out the blog post:
https://www.greatlivingsources.com/a-series-of-events-can-lead-to-disaster/
Email: [email protected]
Shop: www.greatlivingsources.com/shop
Website: www.greatlivingsources.com
Great Living Sources FAQ:
https://www.greatlivingsources.com/frequently-asked-questions/
Free Readiness Checklist: https://www.greatlivingsources.com/Free_Readiness_Checklist/
Free Disaster: Impact on Business report: https://www.greatlivingsources.com/Business_Report/
Great Living Sources Readiness Plan: https://www.greatlivingsources.com/shop/emergency-readiness-plan/
Being "ready" does no mean waiting for the "big one". A series of events great or small could bring disaster. This video I discuss how a series of event can compound an already "bad" situation.
Check out the blog post:
https://www.greatlivingsources.com/a-series-of-events-can-lead-to-disaster/
Email: [email protected]
Shop: www.greatlivingsources.com/shop
Website: www.greatlivingsources.com
Great Living Sources FAQ:
https://www.greatlivingsources.com/frequently-asked-questions/
Free Readiness Checklist: https://www.greatlivingsources.com/Free_Readiness_Checklist/
Free Disaster: Impact on Business report: https://www.greatlivingsources.com/Business_Report/
Great Living Sources Readiness Plan: https://www.greatlivingsources.com/shop/emergency-readiness-plan/
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