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Are You Ready For Polio Season, I Mean Flu Season?
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16 views • August 06, 2020
Are you ready for Flu season? Well how about the "mysterious polio like" Acute Flaccid Myelitis that comes with back to school and flu season each year? Want to avoid the mysterious paralytic outbreak in your family? Then avoid injecting heavy metals and toxins that destroy the central nervous system. Just a suggestion and my opinion.
http://vaxtruth.org/2016/11/acute-flaccid-myelitis-what-is-it-is-it-treatable-can-vaccines-cause-it/
http://vaxtruth.org/2016/11/acute-flaccid-myelitis-and-routine-childhood-vaccinations-this-is-nothing-new/
https://www.bmj.com/content/363/bmj.k5246/rr-0
https://freepress.org/article/could-acute-flaccid-myelitis-afm-be-iatrogenic-vaccine-induced-illness
http://vaxtruth.org/2016/11/acute-flaccid-myelitis-what-is-it-is-it-treatable-can-vaccines-cause-it/
http://vaxtruth.org/2016/11/acute-flaccid-myelitis-and-routine-childhood-vaccinations-this-is-nothing-new/
https://www.bmj.com/content/363/bmj.k5246/rr-0
https://freepress.org/article/could-acute-flaccid-myelitis-afm-be-iatrogenic-vaccine-induced-illness
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