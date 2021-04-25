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Mirror California becomes Welfare staate_INSANE new Law
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111 views • April 25, 2021
Homeless People to get free housing. Very low income (blacks only) to get $500 a month free, called universal basic income. There are 66,000 homeless by ThisisJohnWilliams
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