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Todd Wimberly and "Southen Comfort" his A/FX '65 Ford Falcon, SEGA April 2021 "Lite 'em up"
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51 views • August 01, 2021
Todd is one of the South East Gasser Association AFX boys with footage from the race at Shady Side Dragway April 2021... ain't nothing like the saw mill sound of a fine tuned big block Ford burning through the traps at sub 8... especially if your driving it. ~JT
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