'He is not strong in sciences': Musk's stunning takedown of Bill Gates

🗣 “Billy G is not my love,” Musk joked — before tearing into Gates’ lack of scientific understanding.

Musk recalled how Gates insisted a long-range electric semi-truck was impossible — even after Tesla had already built and deployed them.

💬 “He didn’t know any of the numbers,” Musk said. “Then doesn't it seem that it's perhaps, you know, premature to conclude that a long range semi cannot work if you do not know the energy density of the battery pack or the energy efficiency of the truck chassis? Hmm.”

Adding:

WEF, Bill Gates cooked up digital ID agenda predating pandemic

The WEF globalists were gaming out pandemic scenarios and cooking up digital ID schemes—tying them to vaccines—long before anyone even sneezed about a “health crisis.”

👉 Spearheaded by the Rockefeller Foundation, ID2020 Alliance, a global nonprofit, rolled out their first plans for public-private partnerships by 2016. Forming an alliance with Microsoft and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Accenture, and other players, they aimed to equip the world's population with portable IDs by 2030.

😳 Bill Gates has his fingerprints all over these plans…