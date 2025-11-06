BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Musk's takedown of Bill Gates - 'Billy G is Not my Love'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1332 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
173 views • 3 days ago

'He is not strong in sciences': Musk's stunning takedown of Bill Gates

🗣 “Billy G is not my love,” Musk joked — before tearing into Gates’ lack of scientific understanding.

Musk recalled how Gates insisted a long-range electric semi-truck was impossible — even after Tesla had already built and deployed them.

💬 “He didn’t know any of the numbers,” Musk said. “Then doesn't it seem that it's perhaps, you know, premature to conclude that a long range semi cannot work if you do not know the energy density of the battery pack or the energy efficiency of the truck chassis? Hmm.”

Adding:  

WEF, Bill Gates cooked up digital ID agenda predating pandemic

The WEF globalists were gaming out pandemic scenarios and cooking up digital ID schemes—tying them to vaccines—long before anyone even sneezed about a “health crisis.”

👉 Spearheaded by the Rockefeller Foundation, ID2020 Alliance, a global nonprofit, rolled out their first plans for public-private partnerships by 2016. Forming an alliance with Microsoft and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Accenture, and other players, they aimed to equip the world's population with portable IDs by 2030.

😳 Bill Gates has his fingerprints all over these plans…

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy