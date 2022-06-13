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Part 1 - Dr. Rashid Buttar | Are We Witnessing the Final Countdown to the Monkeypox Lockdown and a One World Government?
Part 2 - Terry Beatley | Who Is America’s ”Abortion King” / Doctor Bernard Nathanson Story? + Countdown to Monkeypox Lockdown
Part 3 - Learn Cynthia Hughes - An American Patriot Who Is Advocate Fighting for January 6th Patriots: www.PatriotFreedomProject.com
Part 4 - Nathan Su from the Epoch Times - The Difference Between China Policy and China Principle Subscribe link: www.IReadEpoch.com Your promo code: CLAY
Helpful Links:
Learn More About Dr. Rashid Buttar:
Learn More About the Abortion King Today At:
Website: www.AbortionKing.com
Website: www.Hosea4You.org
Website: https://www.rbtc.org/
Learn More About Dr. Rashid Buttar Today At: https://rumble.com/v13u8pv-may-7-2022.html
Step 1 - Resolve In Your Mind What You Will Do - Do Not Comply or America Will Die
Step 2 - Get the Facts and Tools So That You Can Speak Clearly to Emotional Fools - Why Was This Document Created by the Nuclear Threat Initiative? https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
Step 3 - Get Prepared:
Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn About How to Protect Your Mindset Against Jack-Assery Today:
https://www.tapin2reality.com/welcome/
Learn More About the World’s Leading Monkeypox Expert:
https://www.slu.edu/news/2017/february/mark-buller-obituary.php
Learn More About the Inventor of the Polymerase-Chain Reaction / COVID-19 PCR Test Today:
Learn Cynthia Hughes - An American Patriot Who Is Advocate Fighting for January 6th Patriots:
Below was the news about the US one China policy.
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/amp/politics/watch-biden-says-u-s-would-intervene-with-military-to-defend-taiwan