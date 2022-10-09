Of Righteousness and Justice - Proverbs 8:20-21

Welcome To Proverbs Club.Of Righteousness and Justice.
Proverbs 8:20 (NIV).
20) I walk in the way of righteousness,
along the paths of justice,
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Narrow Path is paved
with Righteousness and Justice.
