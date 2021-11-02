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Let's Go, Brandon
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235 views • November 02, 2021
Recently, a Southwest Airlines pilot got into hot water for uttering the phrase "Let's go, Brandon" over the intercom. At just that moment, National Public Radio made news by telling its audience that the phrase was a conservative meme that was a euphemism for a more vulgar phrase directed at Joe Biden. What's at the bottom of this phenomenon?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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