Lebanese Hezbollah publishes footage of the destruction of a group of Israeli soldiers, on the border of Lebanon and Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago

Lebanese Hezbollah publishes footage of the destruction of a group of Israeli soldiers, on the border of Lebanon and Israel.

⚡️Hamas military wing says fighting with Israeli troops in West Bank refugee camp

⚡️Israel deployed a fleet of submarines in the Mediterranean to contain Iran and Hezbollah - Bhol publication



