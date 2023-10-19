Lebanese Hezbollah publishes footage of the destruction of a group of Israeli soldiers, on the border of Lebanon and Israel.
Adding:
⚡️Hamas military wing says fighting with Israeli troops in West Bank refugee camp
⚡️Israel deployed a fleet of submarines in the Mediterranean to contain Iran and Hezbollah - Bhol publication
