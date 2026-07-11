Robert Barnes - The Latest From Charlie Kirk Assassin Tyler Robinson's

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EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS: Constitutional Expert & Fmr. Trump Lawyer, Robert Barnes, Breaks The Latest From Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin Tyler Robinson's Preliminary Hearing, And Lays Out The Evidentiary Paths That Could Implicate Involvement From Israel, US Intelligence Agencies, Or Leftist Trans-Activists!