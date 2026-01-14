🎵 America, Blank Yeah

This track is an upbeat rock song with a driving rhythm section featuring drums, bass, and electric guitar, The tempo is moderately fast, The song is in a major key, creating an energetic and somewhat playful mood, The electric guitar plays a prominent role, providing both rhythmic chords and melodic riffs, The bass guitar lays down a solid, consistent foundation, The drums provide a steady, driving beat with a strong backbeat, The male lead vocalist sings in a clear, slightly raspy tenor, delivering the lyrics with a sense of urgency and excitement, The vocal melody is catchy and memorable, The song structure includes verses, a pre-chorus, and a chorus, with instrumental breaks that feature guitar solos, Production-wise, the mix is bright and punchy, with the vocals sitting clearly in the foreground, There is a noticeable reverb on the vocals and some delay effects on the guitar during solos, The overall feel is lively and danceable

[Intro]

(America! America!)



[Verse 1]

I'm just a kid from the neighborhood

Doing things that I know I should

But the world is spinning way too fast

And I'm wondering how long it's gonna last



[Chorus]

America! America!

Land of the free and the home of the brave

America! America!

It's the only place that I want to stay

(America!)



[Verse 2]

I see the flags flying in the wind

And I know that we're gonna win

No matter what they say or do

We're gonna see this whole thing through



[Chorus]

America! America!

Land of the free and the home of the brave

America! America!

It's the only place that I want to stay

(America!)



[Bridge]

From the mountains to the sea

This is the place for you and me

We'll stand together hand in hand

Across this great and glorious land



[Chorus]

America! America!

Land of the free and the home of the brave

America! America!

It's the only place that I want to stay

(America!)



[Outro]

America! America!

(America!)

