🎵 America, Blank Yeah
wolfburg
wolfburg
10 views • 3 days ago

This track is an upbeat rock song with a driving rhythm section featuring drums, bass, and electric guitar, The tempo is moderately fast, The song is in a major key, creating an energetic and somewhat playful mood, The electric guitar plays a prominent role, providing both rhythmic chords and melodic riffs, The bass guitar lays down a solid, consistent foundation, The drums provide a steady, driving beat with a strong backbeat, The male lead vocalist sings in a clear, slightly raspy tenor, delivering the lyrics with a sense of urgency and excitement, The vocal melody is catchy and memorable, The song structure includes verses, a pre-chorus, and a chorus, with instrumental breaks that feature guitar solos, Production-wise, the mix is bright and punchy, with the vocals sitting clearly in the foreground, There is a noticeable reverb on the vocals and some delay effects on the guitar during solos, The overall feel is lively and danceable

[Intro]
(America! America!)

[Verse 1]
I'm just a kid from the neighborhood
Doing things that I know I should
But the world is spinning way too fast
And I'm wondering how long it's gonna last

[Chorus]
America! America!
Land of the free and the home of the brave
America! America!
It's the only place that I want to stay
(America!)

[Verse 2]
I see the flags flying in the wind
And I know that we're gonna win
No matter what they say or do
We're gonna see this whole thing through

[Chorus]
America! America!
Land of the free and the home of the brave
America! America!
It's the only place that I want to stay
(America!)

[Bridge]
From the mountains to the sea
This is the place for you and me
We'll stand together hand in hand
Across this great and glorious land

[Chorus]
America! America!
Land of the free and the home of the brave
America! America!
It's the only place that I want to stay
(America!)

[Outro]
America! America!
(America!)

bassthe drums provide a steadythe male lead vocalist sings in a clearthe song structure includes versesthe tempo is moderately fastthis track is an upbeat rock song with a driving rhythm section featuring drumsand electric guitarthe song is in a major keycreating an energetic and somewhat playful moodthe electric guitar plays a prominent roleproviding both rhythmic chords and melodic riffsthe bass guitar lays down a solidconsistent foundationdriving beat with a strong backbeatslightly raspy tenordelivering the lyrics with a sense of urgency and excitementthe vocal melody is catchy and memorablea pre-chorusand a choruswith instrumental breaks that feature guitar solosproduction-wisethe mix is bright and punchywith the vocals sitting clearly in the foregroundthere is a noticeable reverb on the vocals and some delay effects on the guitar during solosthe overall feel is lively and danceable
