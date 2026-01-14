🎵 America, Blank Yeah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This track is an upbeat rock song with a driving rhythm section featuring drums, bass, and electric guitar, The tempo is moderately fast, The song is in a major key, creating an energetic and somewhat playful mood, The electric guitar plays a prominent role, providing both rhythmic chords and melodic riffs, The bass guitar lays down a solid, consistent foundation, The drums provide a steady, driving beat with a strong backbeat, The male lead vocalist sings in a clear, slightly raspy tenor, delivering the lyrics with a sense of urgency and excitement, The vocal melody is catchy and memorable, The song structure includes verses, a pre-chorus, and a chorus, with instrumental breaks that feature guitar solos, Production-wise, the mix is bright and punchy, with the vocals sitting clearly in the foreground, There is a noticeable reverb on the vocals and some delay effects on the guitar during solos, The overall feel is lively and danceable
[Intro]
(America! America!)
[Verse 1]
I'm just a kid from the neighborhood
Doing things that I know I should
But the world is spinning way too fast
And I'm wondering how long it's gonna last
[Chorus]
America! America!
Land of the free and the home of the brave
America! America!
It's the only place that I want to stay
(America!)
[Verse 2]
I see the flags flying in the wind
And I know that we're gonna win
No matter what they say or do
We're gonna see this whole thing through
[Chorus]
America! America!
Land of the free and the home of the brave
America! America!
It's the only place that I want to stay
(America!)
[Bridge]
From the mountains to the sea
This is the place for you and me
We'll stand together hand in hand
Across this great and glorious land
[Chorus]
America! America!
Land of the free and the home of the brave
America! America!
It's the only place that I want to stay
(America!)
[Outro]
America! America!
(America!)