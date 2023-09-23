Create New Account
EPA TAKES OUT BIG BERKEY, AND HOW TO GET AROUND THE BAN!! #RFB
Alex Hammer
Published 21 hours ago

00:00 START01:15 INTRO

02:13 PROLOGUE

03:09 EPA DROPS A NEW BAN

05:50 THE EPA'S MANY FAILURES

06:56 MY CREDENTIALS

07:40 FLUORIDE IN YOUR WATER SUPPLY!

09:32 THE MEDIA LIES!

15:29 SMITH MUNDT ACT REPEALED

17:08 USING YOUR BB FILTERS FOREVER!


Matt Ribesky

https://www.youtube.com/@mattribesky1986/videos


FDA approves OxyContin for kids 11 to 16

https://hms.harvard.edu/news/fda-approves-oxycontin-kids-11-16


FDA Approves OxyContin for Pediatric Patients

https://www.practicalpainmanagement.com/resources/news-and-research/fda-approves-oxycontin-pediatric-patients


Johnson & Johnson offers $9bn to settle talc claims

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-65180131


MAKE YOUR OWN WATER DISTILLER


DIY Water Distiller (Higher Output Version) - Full Build and Demonstration

https://youtu.be/PrfDskR2I5g


Homemade Water Distiller! - The Delux

https://youtu.be/KoEn5kfpTYI


preppingbiblesurvivalfood shortagesnaturephotographyoutdoorsfallen angelscampingwildlifenephilimfaminebigfootowlsoff roadbushcraftcryptidsbugging outmountain biking4 wheel driving

