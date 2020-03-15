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Hey Corona Virus, Go To Hell! The Rock Almighty Special
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5 views • March 15, 2020
Hey There Warriors!
75 Rolls Of Toilet Paper? Check!
13 Gallons Of Bottled Water? Check!
45 Dispensers Of Hand Sanitizer? Check!
A Whole Years' Worth Of Media-Induced Fear?..........Wha?
Heaven No!
Hey Fam' Do what you need to do to endure, but as for me and my household we are going to release our faith in the Name Of Jesus against this jive disease. Unless somebody out there can prove that worrying about it will bring about a swift cure.
If you are a believer, I pray you find this video empowering and helpful in your prayers as we destroy this disease and all of its negative effects in the spirit.
No matter where you come from spiritually you are more than welcome to be inspired to stand against this vermin. Even while taking reasonable precautions. I look forward to your discussion below. Let's do what we do best Warriors. Win!
-Coach Nate
Support this channel by getting the music you love
Fear Not
Apple Music - http://bit.ly/FearNotNew
Amazon - http://bit.ly/FearNotAMZ
The Brave
Apple Music - http://bit.ly/TheBraveBC
Amazon - https://amzn.to/2U9tCNC
Stryper
Apple Music - http://bit.ly/StryperGDETV
Amazon - https://amzn.to/38S23gX
Tickets Anyone?
- http://bit.ly/TicketNetworkConcert
“Then Samuel took the horn of oil, and anointed him in the midst of his brethren: and the Spirit of the LORD came upon David from that day forward. So Samuel rose up, and went to Ramah” (1 Samuel 16:13).
When God puts His supernatural ability on us, there’s nothing we can’t accomplish. The anointing enables us to easily carry out the assignment God has given us. From World Changers Church, International https://www.worldchangers.org/
Apple Music -
75 Rolls Of Toilet Paper? Check!
13 Gallons Of Bottled Water? Check!
45 Dispensers Of Hand Sanitizer? Check!
A Whole Years' Worth Of Media-Induced Fear?..........Wha?
Heaven No!
Hey Fam' Do what you need to do to endure, but as for me and my household we are going to release our faith in the Name Of Jesus against this jive disease. Unless somebody out there can prove that worrying about it will bring about a swift cure.
If you are a believer, I pray you find this video empowering and helpful in your prayers as we destroy this disease and all of its negative effects in the spirit.
No matter where you come from spiritually you are more than welcome to be inspired to stand against this vermin. Even while taking reasonable precautions. I look forward to your discussion below. Let's do what we do best Warriors. Win!
-Coach Nate
Support this channel by getting the music you love
Fear Not
Apple Music - http://bit.ly/FearNotNew
Amazon - http://bit.ly/FearNotAMZ
The Brave
Apple Music - http://bit.ly/TheBraveBC
Amazon - https://amzn.to/2U9tCNC
Stryper
Apple Music - http://bit.ly/StryperGDETV
Amazon - https://amzn.to/38S23gX
Tickets Anyone?
- http://bit.ly/TicketNetworkConcert
“Then Samuel took the horn of oil, and anointed him in the midst of his brethren: and the Spirit of the LORD came upon David from that day forward. So Samuel rose up, and went to Ramah” (1 Samuel 16:13).
When God puts His supernatural ability on us, there’s nothing we can’t accomplish. The anointing enables us to easily carry out the assignment God has given us. From World Changers Church, International https://www.worldchangers.org/
Apple Music -
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