Col Doug Macgregor: Russia will NOT Stand By if Iran's Attacked
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
542 followers
137 views • 2 weeks ago

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://youtu.be/rvkWrAYRSVg?si=eb7sB_XTnYO0Gpvg

Iran and the U.S.: Iran had prior nuclear agreements with the U.S., which were canceled under President Trump due to pressure from the pro-Israel lobby. The current U.S. stance, heavily influenced by Israeli interests, is pushing toward regime change in Iran. Israel’s Demand for Regional Domination: The Israeli government, particularly under Netanyahu, seeks to eliminate Iran's regime to ensure long-term safety and regional control. This includes denying Iran nuclear capabilities and influence. Iran’s Restraint: Iran has repeatedly chosen not to retaliate militarily despite provocations, showing restraint rather than weakness. The speaker emphasizes that Iran has significant military capabilities, including a powerful missile arsenal, but prefers avoiding war—unlike Israel and the U.S., which appear more willing to initiate conflict.

Keywords
irantrumprussiaisraelusaww3colmacgregor
